Cobb County has had 3,581 coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon, 24 more cases than Saturday afternoon’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state website showed 216 people from Cobb County have died from the virus, up one from Saturday’s figures.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Gwinnett (5,172), Fulton (5,106) and DeKalb (4,311).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 285 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 57,681. The state reports 2,451 Georgians have died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.25%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Saturday that 2,063,812 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 115,271 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.6%. The CDC says 37 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
