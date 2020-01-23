Cobb County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the metro Atlanta region, the latest federal data shows.
The county’s unemployment rate is 2.3% based on the latest preliminary data for November 2019 published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Data shows Cobb has a civilian labor force of around 426,700 people, of which just under 14,000 are unemployed. Slightly more than 426,000 Cobb residents have civilian jobs.
To compare, Fulton County’s unemployment rate, based on the same data set, is 2.8% and Gwinnett County’s is 2.4%.
Only Cherokee County’s unemployment rate, of 2.2%, is lower than Cobb’s. DeKalb County has a 2.7% unemployment rate and Clayton County’s is 3.4%.
In Georgia, the state unemployment rate is 3.2%, down from 3.7% a year ago.
Data from the federal labor statistics bureau, as of November 2019, shows the unemployment rate of the “Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan statistical area” is also relatively low. This gave the metro statistical area a ranking of 76 out of the 389 such areas listed nationwide.
A breakdown of the metro area’s unemployment data shows rates have dropped significantly in the last decade, more than halving in recent years.
This is also true of Cobb County, where the unemployment rate has dropped over seven percent in the last decade, from 9.6% at the beginning of 2010 to 2.3% at the end of 2019.
The unemployment rate of the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro statistical area, including parts of Cobb, was just under 9% at the start of 2009. The unemployment rate peaked at 10.6% before dropping under 10% for good in late 2011.
The metro area's rate was last as high as 5% in February 2017, and in the last year it dropped from the January 2019 rate of 4.2% to the current 2.6%.
As of November 2019, the area had just over three million people in the civilian labor force, of which fewer than 80,000 were unemployed.
The breakdown of the workers per industry shows the area has around 350,000 government workers, 375,000 people employed in education and health services, and almost 555,000 professional and business service workers.
About 624,000 people work in trade and transportation utilities, roughly 175,000 are employed in manufacturing, and 134,000 are in construction. The area also has around 311,000 leisure and hospitality workers, and about 175,000 people employed in the financial activities sector.
