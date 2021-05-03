MARIETTA — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch and thunderstorms are expected for several Georgia counties, including Cobb, today.
The tornado watch in Cobb is in effect until 4 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning in the area was set to end at 10:45 a.m.
The NWS said the severe thunderstorms — located over southeastern Cobb, northeastern Douglas County and southwestern Fulton County — had the potential to bring quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and damage to homes and trees.
This story will be updated. Check back for details.
