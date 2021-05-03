MARIETTA — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch and thunderstorms are expected for several Georgia counties, including Cobb County.
The tornado watch in Cobb is in effect until 4 p.m. and the county is under a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m.
A tornado watch means those in the area should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move to a safe place if needed. A tornado warning means those in the area should find shelter immediately.
Just before 1 p.m., the weather service also issued a significant weather advisory for Cobb County and surrounding areas, warning of winds of up to 50 mph, “frequent cloud to ground lightning” and heavy rain.
“Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light … unsecured objects,” the advisory states. “Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.”
The NWS said Monday morning the severe thunderstorms — located over southeastern Cobb, northeastern Douglas County and southwestern Fulton County — had the potential to bring quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and damage to homes and trees.
A storm cell bringing heavy rain and potential for other severe weather continues to hang over areas of Cobb County, NWS meteorologist Dylan Lusk said Monday afternoon.
By around 12:30 p.m. Monday, about 2 inches of rain had already fallen on much of Cobb, and county crews had responded to 10 calls of flooded roadways, according to the county government’s Facebook page. The page warned motorists to drive with caution and avoid roads covered in water.
And Cobb residents should continue to use caution through tomorrow, as a second round of storms are expected through Tuesday evening, Lusk said.
Tomorrow’s weather is expected to bring the same risks as today’s, he said: damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain, flash flooding and hail.
Total rainfall will vary by location in the county, with some areas receiving “much more,” Lusk said, but at least 2 to 3 inches is expected over the two days.
As the tornado watch continues and the alerts continue to change, Lusk said residents should stay aware of the warnings in their area. If you find yourself under a tornado warning, he said, “Please, take heed of that, take shelter, have a plan of action in place.”
“Try to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Get away from any windows and doors as you can … and definitely do not open those doors or windows,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.