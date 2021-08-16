Beginning early Tuesday, Cobb County and surrounding areas will be under a flash flood watch from rain associated with Tropical Storm Fred until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS says 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected throughout the flash flood watch area, with isolated heavier amounts.
The flash flood watch, which begins at 2 a.m. Tuesday, covers other metro Atlanta counties including Cherokee, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and many others across large swaths of the state.
“Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues,” the alert says.
The flood watch ends at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
