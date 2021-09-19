Cobb County is among a list of counties and areas in Georgia under a flood watch until 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS says multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the day and into the night Sunday, with possible rainfall totals within the flood watch area of 1-2 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to three inches area possible across the "higher terrain of northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta," the watch notification says.
"This rain will fall onto already wet ground resulting in the potential for flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks," the notification reads. "Additional heavy rainfall is possible on Monday and the Flash Flood Watch may have to be expanded in time and area."
Cobb County's official Facebook page also warned of the potential for flooding and "multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms or rain showers" on Sunday.
Some areas of Cobb County were hit hard by flash flooding earlier this month, when a severe storm system dumped up to 6 inches of rain on mostly the eastern portion of Cobb and Marietta. The rain resulted in a Red Cross response, disabled vehicles, roads washed out and property damage to public and private facilities and homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.