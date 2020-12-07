Several prominent advocacy organizations, including the state chapters of the ACLU and NAACP, are putting the pressure on Cobb County, which plans on offering fewer early voting locations in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 5 runoff election.
In the two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Cobb offered 11 early voting centers — the most ever, according to county elections director Janine Eveler.
In the highly anticipated runoffs — featuring races for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, races that will determine partisan control of the Senate — Cobb will offer only five early voting centers.
"Cobb County must take action and follow the example of neighboring counties, retaining at least the number of Early Vote sites they offered during the November election," said Lauren Groh-Wargo of Fair Fight, a voting-rights nonprofit founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. "The proposed 5 locations are an unacceptable reduction that will exacerbate wait times, confuse voters, and fail to provide Cobb County voters with equitable voting access in the January runoffs."
Speaking to the county's Board of Elections last week, Eveler said "it really wasn't our intention to drop back quite that much because we have two high profile Senate races."
"Our hands were sort of forced," she continued. Working the long hours for three straight weeks "was too much for people, and basically some have quit ... and others have said, 'Well, I'm not doing that, and I'm not doing that around the holidays.
"This was as much as we could staff," she concluded.
But the organizations calling on Eveler to open more locations say the lack of managers isn't much of a problem.
"These concerns can be easily addressed and our organizations stand ready to provide you with any assistance you require, including help recruiting and training poll workers or poll managers," they wrote in a letter to Eveler published online. "We ask that you respond in writing by the close of business on Tuesday, December 8 to inform us of the steps you will take to address the concerns raised in this letter."
(1) comment
Oh Stacy Abrams and the NAACP are here to help on the elections?? That is a laugh " She still thinks she is the governor. Let’s try an honest election. Oh I forgot that doesn’t apply here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.