Fenning Marketing Group spent Tuesday in the Marietta Square filming for Cobb Travel and Tourism to highlight diversity by showcasing minority-owned businesses.
The video series is centered around diversity and inclusion in the community, highlighting different minority business owners within the county, according to Todd Malhoit, creative director for Fenning Marketing Group. The project has been in the works for the last four months, with Tuesday’s production being the team's first.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Malhoit said. “It’s been a long process, but we’re finally here, and we’re going to be working hard.”
The Fenning Group spent Tuesday filming Bill Smith at his barbershop, Square Cutz, located at 31 Mill Street. Smith has been serving the county for 10 years at his barber shop, having moved here from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, he owns a frozen dessert shop called Snow on the Square, which he runs with his wife.
“I could not have landed in a better place than Marietta,” Smith said. “I’m really happy to be living here.”
After finishing the work on their Marietta segment, the filmmakers will be working on a profile of Suga's Cheese Shop, a pimento cheese eatery run by Stacey West out of Powder Springs.
