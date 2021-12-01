EAST COBB — It didn’t take the fluorescent glare of the Fullers Park gymnasium to bring into sharp relief longstanding divisions over the future of transit in Cobb County.
In one corner of Tuesday night’s crowd of about 75 residents was a firmly anti-transit contingent. They complained of empty CobbLinc buses and failed past initiatives. In another, supporters of transit expansion diligently took notes. Peppered throughout were residents with nuts-and-bolts questions about, well, what exactly was being talked about.
Standing in the middle of it all was Drew Raessler, the county's transportation director, playing host and emcee to the fourth and final of Cobb’s mobility town halls. Raessler’s half-hour presentation was largely identical to his previous three, but confusion continued to drive many of the questions — and extended commentary — directed at him.
The town halls have been prompted by the Board of Commissioners’ desire to place a mobility special purpose local option sales tax (M-SPLOST) referendum before voters next November. While few details of what will be voted on have been decided (or at least, announced), the county has several options on the table.
Under one scenario, the county could impose an up to five-year sales tax of up to 1% to pay for surface-level transportation spending like trails, bridges, and roadways. Under another, the county could impose an up to 30-year sales tax, also up to 1%, specifically for mass transit construction and operating costs.
Commissioners could also advance a combination of the two options — a half-penny for surface improvements, and a half-penny for transit, for example. Whatever mingling of taxes is advanced to a referendum would be added atop Cobb’s existing sales tax rate of 6%, if approved.
‘We need less transit’
Aside from toiling to make those policy decisions clear, Raessler spent much of his time facing down criticism of the referendum’s very premise. One resident recounted her experience trying to commute by MARTA when she first moved to the Atlanta area, which took her an hour to 90 minutes each way. When she finally switched to a car, her commute was cut down to 25 minutes.
Others said the perceived low ridership of Cobb’s existing transit was evidence enough it didn’t need more investment.
“One of the biggest frustrations I have getting around Cobb County is getting around our buses,” argued a man in a New York Mets sweatshirt and a cowboy hat. “We don’t need more buses, sir. We need less transit, and if I wanted more transit I would live in Atlanta.”
Raessler replied that when it comes to settling on what transit expansion looks like, the transportation department is “mode agnostic.” In other words, it’s not wedded to one particular type of transit.
“We want to make sure that we have the safest, (most) effective, efficient transportation system for everyone within the community,” he added.
Indeed, even within the broad spectrum of referendum options, there are even more possibilities for what specific types of spending — buses, rail, etc. — the county could pursue (said possibilities are known to consultants as the “universe of projects”).
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents the area, was the ostensible host of Tuesday’s town hall, but aside from a brief introduction yielded the floor to Raessler. After the event, she told the MDJ she was withholding her opinions on what she preferred until she finished surveying the public.
“I think the biggest thing is, District 2 is so diverse. Opinions are so unique,” Richardson said. “This vote, it doesn’t mean it has to happen today. It doesn’t mean it has to happen next year. But what’s absolutely necessary is for people to continue to provide their input and help chart that path."
‘Decades of under-investment’
Not all of the input was charged either for or against transit. One resident asked about the environmental impact of the various scenarios the county was considering, while others asked what impact automation and remote work might have on the future of commuting. Others simply wanted to know whether the proposed projects would make their daily walk with their child to school any safer.
Falling firmly into the pro-transit camp was Cobb4Transit’s Matt Stigall, who said his organization has sent representatives to all four town halls. Stigall contended that the projections of the county and its consultants on how much projects would cost and what their impact would be are far too conservative.
“(Opponents) are going to bring up the anti-transit talk — the buses are empty, you have to drive around the buses, why would we put more money in it? When really, the thing is, more people would ride if we invested in transit,” he said. “Every time I hear that people aren’t riding, A, it’s false, and B, well, you fix that by actually investing in it more. We’ve had decades of under-investment in transit.”
Stigall’s comments echoed those of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who offered a defense of transit spending near the town hall’s end. Citing a statistic that CobbLinc saw 92,000 rider trips in October, she called on residents to think bigger than the bus in their way.
“This is more than just seeing an inconvenience that you don’t want to drive around. We're talking about supporting Cobb County's economy … We're asking you to not look at just your circumstance here today,” she said.
Cupid also emphasized that without “significant sums of money for a significant amount of time,” Cobb won’t be taken seriously and will be left out of big opportunities for federal aid.
“From meetings that I’ve gone to, we won’t get significant federal investment in transit unless you have a 20-year commitment,” she said afterward. Cupid added that if Cobb is going to compete for big money — as in the recently passed federal infrastructure bill — it’s time for the county to finally put its chips down.
“I've lived in Cobb for almost 20 years, and guess what? Things aren’t changing,” she said.
Postscript: Lessons Learned
One of the lingering comments from Tuesday night came from a resident who admitted she struggled to imagine what Cobb would look like 30 years down the line.
“Five years I’m comfortable with. You can reevaluate again in five years, but 30 years to pay for these projects? In the meantime, what if you need more? What happens then?” she asked.
Raessler said it’s a matter of definitions, and keeping them relatively open-ended.
“It's all in how the projects are defined, and so that's what we'll need to be very intentional (about),” Raessler told the MDJ. He offered by way of example, “High capacity transit on Cobb Parkway. High-capacity transit could be arterial rapid transit, it could be bus rapid transit, it could be an eventual expansion into something else … (it’s) defining the high-level mode, but leaving some of the project development.”
As residents filed out of the gymnasium, the MDJ asked Cupid, who’s attended all four of the town halls, what she’s taken away from them. There is, for her, one very big question that still hangs over the referendum.
“We need to answer the ‘What’s in it for me?’ For people, especially if people are not riding transit, why should they support this? I think we have to be able to answer that,” she said.
