Transit projects worth over $200 million could be rolled out in Cobb if federal and state funding is approved, according to the latest update by Atlanta area transit planners.
The projects are aimed at further reducing Cobb’s traffic congestion through transit, on top of the relief already being felt by motorists as a result of the year-old managed highway lanes on Interstate 75.
At least eight projects in Cobb County are included in the latest shortlist of 76 regional transit projects identified by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority as eligible for state and federal funding.
These eight projects include more work on the northwest corridor linking Cobb to Atlanta at a cost of $59 million.
There are also six CobbLinc projects costing a combined $135.5 million, and an expanded transit park and ride facility in Kennesaw costing $12.4 million.
“If the region can offer travel without building new roads, that will help traffic,” Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott told the MDJ on Wednesday. “The managed lanes up here have shown there was a need and continued improvement of travel opportunities on that corridor will help a lot.”
Ott said studies have shown a huge number of people travel in and out of Cobb every day for work alone, and the Cumberland area would be a particularly good stop-off point for transit connections.
“The idea there is to kind of beef up the transfer station that’s behind the mall and have something more like a bus terminus with park and ride options. It’s about better access to the managed lanes. The corridor clearly needs the work.”
Ott said he would also love to see a better service between Cobb and Atlanta’s main airport, which is 30 miles south of the county’s border.
The shortlisted CobbLinc projects involve relocation, upgrades and new facilities in relation to the south Cobb, Cumberland and Marietta transfer centers and the CobbLinc maintenance facility in Marietta.
Other CobbLinc projects on the ATL’s list are sidewalk enhancements to accommodate people with disabilities and a transit signal priority system to reduce time at traffic signals for transit vehicles by holding green lights longer or shortening red lights.
The ATL board considered the latest update on its regional transit plan this week, which shows the 76 projects earmarked for state and/or federal funding cost a total of $16.1 billion.
The ATL’s updated regional transit plan report is here:
There are also 116 additional projects the ATL has on its radar that have no identified state or federal funding source but are still being considered for development, rounding out the transit plan list to 192 projects in total at an estimated cost of $27 billion.
The 116 projects not shortlisted for state and federal funding are either still under development, have a high degree of funding uncertainty or can be completed exclusively with local funding, a spokeswoman from the State Road and Tollway Authority told the MDJ on Wednesday.
“By way of example, many projects from county transit plans/studies fall into this category at this time,” Deidre Johnson said, adding that the projects have only been analyzed individually and a wider review, including travel demand modeling, is underway but not yet complete.
All the projects were submitted to the ATL when it called for transit-related plans from 13 participating counties, including Cobb.
Now the authority has analyzed and prioritized the work, it is organizing 10 “district download” community meetings in each transit district where residents can learn more about planned changes impacting them and provide feedback for consideration by the ATL.
The authority expects to have a final plan by December, incorporating public feedback.
The Cobb area meeting will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center in Marietta.
“The district downloads are a great way for citizens to provide feedback on the projects that were submitted to the ATL for their district,” ATL board chair Charlie Sutlive said in Tuesday’s news release. “Citizen engagement plays a vital role in the process of improving coordination, integration and efficiency of transit in metro Atlanta.”
“It will be fully interactive as citizens will be able to browse information stations to learn more about the ATL, the ATL Regional Transit Plan, submitted projects, and the selection criteria for projects,” the ATL stated in a news release Tuesday. “Citizens will also be able to upload their thoughts and ideas on the ATL Regional Transit Plan electronically through a web-based submission form.”
ATL executive director Chris Tomlinson said staff will be on hand to answer questions and help the public understand the transit development process.
“We encourage citizens to come out to the district downloads in their region so that together we can develop a better plan for everyone,” Tomlinson said.
Of the 76 funding-eligible projects in the ATL’s regional transit plan, a third have been grouped into a high impact/low cost category which “optimizes performance and funding,” the authority’s latest report states.
Another third of the projects have been grouped as being “higher impact/higher cost” and the remaining third as “lower impact/lower cost.”
Most of the Cobb projects, including the northwest corridor work and the park and ride expansion, are in the top tier, alongside the CobbLinc transfer centers, maintenance facility and signal system projects.
The CobbLinc sidewalks and south Cobb transfer center projects are in the bottom tier, costing $6.2 million and $8.6 million respectively.
The ATL was established by House Bill 930 to provide coordinated transit planning and funding for the metro Atlanta region, where the population is projected to grow by 2.5 million residents by 2040.
