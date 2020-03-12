Another load of cruise ship passengers started its 14-day quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta Thursday morning, as the number of confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases in Cobb County rose to eight.
No other county in Georgia has as many cases as Cobb. There are six in Fulton County, the next highest number of cases per county, and four cases in DeKalb. The virus is in a dozen Georgia counties in total, most of which have just one or two cases.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the latest tally of Georgia residents confirmed or presumed to have the new coronavirus Wednesday night, just hours before the second aircraft carrying Grand Princess passengers from California to Cobb landed at Dobbins early Thursday.
In total, about 250 passengers are being quarantined and tested at Dobbins, the first half arriving just after midnight Wednesday.
Kemp said there are now 31 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, of which 12 are confirmed and 19 are “presumed positive.” Many of those people are currently hospitalized across the state, with the source of infection unknown. Most cases have no connection to one another.
In Cobb County, there are now two confirmed cases, the first announced March 7 and the second revealed Wednesday night — a person who is hospitalized with a history of travel outside the U.S., Kemp said.
Cobb also has six presumed cases of the new coronavirus, according to the state. Those people are awaiting confirmation from tests being analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Very little information is known about the infected Cobb residents. The March 7 case was someone who had recently returned from Italy and was in isolation at home, Kemp said.
A teacher at the Childcare Network day care center at 4833 Baker Grove Road in Acworth tested positive for the virus, the state confirmed Monday, prompting the center to close for deep cleaning.
On Wednesday the Cobb County School District announced an individual at Kincaid Elementary School northeast of Marietta had also tested positive, and the school was shut down for two weeks from Thursday.
None of the cruise ship passengers in quarantine at Dobbins, including some Cobb County residents and 34 from Georgia, have shown symptoms of the new virus, despite there being 21 infected people on the ship.
“Prior to arriving here, the passengers were medically screened. Quarantined individuals do not show symptoms of illness and are quarantined as a precaution,” the base said Thursday in a statement attributed to installation commander Col. Craig McPike, who is in charge of the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins. “CDC is fully responsible for all aspects of the quarantine operation, and Dobbins personnel will have no contact with these passengers. As our base provides support to DHHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), our primary responsibility is to the safety of our force, our families and our base communities.”
Kemp is scheduled to give a public update on COVID-19 in Georgia at 1 p.m. Thursday, after which the Georgia Chamber is due to hold a press conference on the situation at 4 p.m. in regard to the impact on local business.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (12)
Fulton County: 3
Bartow County: 3
Cobb County: 2
Floyd County: 2
Polk County: 1
Lee County: 1
Presumed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (19)
Cobb County: 6
DeKalb County: 4
Fulton County: 3
Gwinnett County: 2
Fayette County: 1
Cherokee County: 1
Charlton County: 1
Lowndes County: 1
Basic prevention
▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
▪ Stay home when you are sick.
▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For information about coronavirus visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.