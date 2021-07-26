Cobb County will be making some changes to the public comment portion of Board of Commissioners meetings in the coming weeks, but has yet to specify what they will look like.
The board is expected to vote Tuesday to provide notice that an amendment to its procedures will be forthcoming on August 10. The notice does not include any details on what will change, but only shares with the public that changes are in the works.
County Communications Director Ross Cavitt declined to share details of the new protocol at a Monday work session of the Board of Commissioners and department heads, saying he was still hammering out the specifics.
But based on past discussions, the new rules are likely to be more restrictive. Cavitt has been working on the changes for some time, first bringing them up at the county government’s retreat at the top of the year.
Cavitt said in January he’d compared Cobb’s existing public comment procedures — which allow for up to 12 speakers with an allotted time of 5 minutes each — with other jurisdictions in the metro area, finding Cobb’s procedures were more permissive than most. All but two, Marietta and Paulding County, capped each speaker at 3 minutes, and most limited the total time to 30 minutes.
A glaring exception is Atlanta’s City Council, which Cavitt noted was bombarded with 17 hours of input during one meeting last year while discussing police reform measures.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents could comment remotely during regular Board of Commissioners meetings, as well as BOC and Planning Commission zoning hearings. That policy was phased out in recent months as restrictions were eased.
