Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced the creation of a record-restriction help desk Tuesday in partnership with the Georgia Justice Project, Cobb Circuit Defender Randy Harris, Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan and the Cobb Judicial Circuit.
The “Second Chance Desk,” as it will be called, will help people clear their criminal record, if eligible. Under state law, record restriction, also known as expungement, is allowed in cases where people were not convicted or for certain misdemeanor convictions. Georgia law does not allow for felony convictions to ever be expunged.
“Georgia Justice Project helps many Georgians each year with their criminal record, but we can't do this work alone, and we do so with strong partnership support,” said Doug Ammar, executive director of the group, in the announcement. “Since 4.3 million people have a Georgia criminal history, we need to find creative ways to collaborate with our local institutions to serve as many Georgians as possible.”
The desk will be staffed by GJP attorneys and the Cobb Circuit Defender’s Office. It is scheduled to open Friday, June 25. Online appointments will be available starting Monday, June 21.
The desk will have an information booth at the Juneteenth Celebration at Marietta Square this Saturday.
Solicitor Morgan said in the announcement that since prosecutors and court clerks cannot give legal advice, the desk would fill a hole for people who cannot afford a lawyer to help with record restriction.
“This is justice in action,” Broady said in the announcement. “Removing barriers that keep nonviolent people from being productive members of society benefits everyone.”
