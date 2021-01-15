Registration for vaccination appointments in Cobb will be available every Friday at 5 p.m. on the website of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Applicants will likely have to move fast. Demand far exceeds supply, officials have stressed. A neighboring county "sold out" of 9,000 vaccine doses within six minutes Monday, department director Janet Memark said earlier this week.
Appointments made available each Friday will be for the following week. The department is vaccinating people Monday through Saturday.
Those who register will receive their coronavirus vaccination at Jim Miller Park, which the department recently turned into a mass testing site.
"Appointments are posted one week at a time due to uncertain vaccine availability," according to the department's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.