SONY.00_05_48_41.Still001.jpg

Cobb-Douglas Public Health has converted Jim R. Miller Park to a full time vaccination site as Cobb administers its short supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Here, a worker administers a vaccine to a patient in the drive through vaccine line.

 Cobb County Government

Registration for vaccination appointments in Cobb will be available every Friday at 5 p.m. on the website of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.

Applicants will likely have to move fast. Demand far exceeds supply, officials have stressed. A neighboring county "sold out" of 9,000 vaccine doses within six minutes Monday, department director Janet Memark said earlier this week.

Appointments made available each Friday will be for the following week. The department is vaccinating people Monday through Saturday. 

Those who register will receive their coronavirus vaccination at Jim Miller Park, which the department recently turned into a mass testing site. 

"Appointments are posted one week at a time due to uncertain vaccine availability," according to the department's website.

