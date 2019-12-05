The Cobb District Attorney will receive more than $350,000 in federal money to assist victims of crimes and study why some people struggle to stay out of jail.
The Justice Department has awarded $376 million "to enhance state, local and tribal law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts in jurisdictions across the United States," according to a news release.
“The grants will be used to address violent crime problems each of those jurisdictions is facing,” said Byung J. Pak, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. “In Cobb County, District Attorney Joyette Holmes will enhance services to victims of adult sexual assaults, by providing specialized assistance to victims and by conducting research regarding recidivism."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.