Cobb County’s government will receive over $147 million in direct federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday, and with more flexibility than under the CARES Act to choose how to spend that money.
Cobb’s six cities will also receive a total of $56.5 million in federal funds, according to data from the House Oversight Committee.
The cash infusion comes courtesy of a significant change in the new stimulus package from the first pandemic relief bill, the CARES Act, which was passed March 2020. Previously, only the state’s most populous areas got direct aid, under a requirement that governments serve 500,000 or more residents to receive funds. The rest of the federal money was routed through the state government.
“For the first time, this aid will flow directly to localities with populations under half a million,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, said at a news conference this week, as he and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, claimed victory with the bill's passage.
The bill passed without a single Republican vote in either house of Congress. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, did not respond to a request for comment on the package's impact on his district.
Additionally, the act includes language which broadens the scope of allowable expenses to include replacement of lost revenue during the pandemic, according to an analysis by the National Association of Counties. That could give commissioners and mayors more choices in how to allocate the funds, though Bill Volckmann, Cobb's finance director, said the county has not yet received any direction from the federal government.
Cobb’s cities, meanwhile, will receive the following amounts from the bill:
- Acworth: $7.19 million
- Austell: $2.26 million
- Kennesaw: $10.74 million
- Marietta: $13.45 million
- Powder Springs: $4.96 million
- Smyrna: $17.85 million
Those are significant amounts for the cities; in Smyrna alone, the federal aid will be nearly 17% of its fiscal 2021 budget of $105.9 million. Although he hasn’t yet worked out how to spend the money, Mayor Derek Norton said the news was “fantastic” for his city.
“We’ve been very frugal throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but there have been a lot of gaps created by the pandemic, and this will really help fill up a lot gaps,” Norton said. “So we’re thankful for the help, and we’ll definitely put it to good use.”
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood agreed it’s too early to say how the city will use the funds until it receives more guidance from the federal government.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she wanted to look at the requirements of the new package in more detail, but cited vaccinations and testing, emergency management, and public safety as top priorities for spending the new funds. Birrell added she would consider projects for courts, rental and mortgage assistance and business relief, among others.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, meanwhile, says she remains focused on material relief for residents.
“Obviously, the priority will be what it has been for the last two packages, and that’s shelter relief for rentals,” Sheffield said, naming mortgage and food assistance as key areas as well. She's also hoping some of the funds can be used to cover internet bills for residents, which federal restrictions excluded from the county's recent rental and utility assistance program.
“I’d like to see us roll out the business grants, like we did with the first round of CARES funding,” she added, “because the businesses are still struggling right now.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill’s take was simple.
“Send it back. Send it back,” Gambrill said. “It’s amazing how we keep hearing reports of the first stimulus that was sent out—we have yet to spend that money. So I think this (bill) is premature.”
But barring Cobb’s refusal to accept the money, which Gambrill conceded was unlikely, she named three focuses: mortgage relief for homeowners, funding for schools and, if possible, financial assistance for churches which have engaged in relief efforts.
Gambrill also said if the county finds it to be permissible, she could support using funds to make up losses in Cobb’s hotel and motel tax, which partially funds bond payments on Truist Park and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
