For the third time, Cobb County election workers will count the votes cast for president in the Nov. 3 election.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered Georgia's 159 counties to conduct a recount after President Donald Trump requested one in the state and state officials certified results. State law allows the president to seek a recount due to a low margin of votes behind President-elect Joe Biden.
In the recount, local election workers will rescan ballots through machines and tabulate the total, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ. The recount comes less than a week after Raffensperger released the results of the statewide audit, in which ballots were counted by hand. The audit upheld Georgia's election results, and almost all counties had little to no difference after votes were recounted by hand, according to state elections officials.
In Cobb, the first results of the presidential election reported by Cobb Elections saw Trump with 165,459 votes and Biden with 221,846 votes.
Last week’s hand-counted audit in Cobb found Trump with 165,114 votes and Biden with 221,816 votes, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Cobb and other Georgia counties have until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 2 to submit their recount totals to the secretary of state.
Like the hand-recount that finished last week, this recount will only tally results for the presidential election, Eveler said.
The county's recount will be conducted 9-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. at the Jim Miller Event Center in Marietta. On the last day, workers are expected to conduct the recount until completion. Like in the last recount, the event center will be open for the public to observe.
