Joining Gwinnett County, MARTA, and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, Cobb County has signed onto a $16.2 million joint study to develop a transit plan for the northern half of I-285.
The study will dovetail with the much larger proposed undertaking to build toll express lanes across the entire “top end” of the perimeter, from I-20 on the Atlanta's west side to I-20 in the east.
In March, the Georgia Department of Transportation estimated the portion on I-285's northeast side will be completed in 2029; the northwest portion won't be finished until 2032.
GDOT has promised the lanes will ease congestion and reduce travel times for the entire northern metro. What the study seeks to find, however, is an alternative for commuters who’d rather not sit in traffic at all.
A transit component isn’t a guaranteed feature of the express lanes, but already has had significant interest. Seven cities along the corridor, from Smyrna in the northwest to Tucker in the northeast, commissioned a study from consultant Kimley-Horn in recent years to explore the possibility of a bus rapid transit system. That preliminary study found a bus rapid transit system — buses separated from the main traffic lane — would be more cost-effective than a rail line by orders of magnitude.
The forthcoming, much larger study will move beyond a conceptual view to look at engineering and design of the potential system. Past sketches from Kimley-Horn have proposed bus stops along, or above, the highway with direct access to the express lanes.
Kimley-Horn’s Eric Bosman told the Cumberland Community Improvement District in September that one of the proposed Cobb stations could tie into plans to build a new Cumberland bus transfer center.
“Right now, the express lanes that are going north and east are expected to have a connection point at Cumberland Boulevard … what we’re looking at is one transit-only dedicated lane within Cumberland Boulevard that will give the vehicle a straight shot into the transit center,” Bosman said.
As Bosman mentioned, the "biggest threat to transit in the Atlanta metropolitan region is when the transit isn't efficient, and takes longer than it does to do so in your car.” His firm found in 2019 that buses traveling every 10 to 15 minutes could make it from Cumberland Parkway to Northlake Mall in about 40 minutes.
MARTA will be paying for the lion’s share of the study, at nearly $14.3 million. The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, or ATL, will contribute $1.1 million, with Gwinnett in for about $214,000. Cobb is left with the final $546,888.
Cobb’s contribution, Transportation Director Drew Raessler noted, won’t come from the county checkbook – instead, it’ll come out of Cobb’s $10.9 million share of transit-specific federal COVID-19 relief funds. It also doesn’t obligate the county to any future expenses beyond the study.
Commissioners signed off on the agreement at their Tuesday meeting, with Chairwoman Lisa Cupid calling it “a significant opportunity for our region.”
