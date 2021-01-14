See a pothole in need of repair? A damaged sidewalk? Litter or graffiti? Cobb County will soon have an app for that.
On Jan. 26, the county will debut SeeClickFix, a website and mobile phone app “for reporting non-emergency, quality of life concerns to Cobb (Department of Transportation) and Parks staff.
It will replace the existing YourGov app and “submit a parks service request” online form.
“Once submitted, citizen concerns are instantly routed to the appropriate staff and the user receives an email acknowledging the service request and a follow-up email once the work is complete or the issue has been resolved,” the county said on social media this week. “Users can check the status of their report at any time and other users can view, comment on, and vote to fix items submitted by their neighbors. Users can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the reports in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.”
SeeClickFix can be downloaded for iPhones on the App Store and most other smart phones on the Google Play store. It can also be accessed in a web browser at seeclickfix.com or cobbcounty.org/transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.