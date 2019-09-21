Cobb County will host the 2020 Georgia Republican Party State Convention, the state GOP announced Saturday.
The convention will elect delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and reelect Georgia’s National Committeeman and Committeewoman.
This will be the first Georgia Republican Convention in Cobb County in 19 years.
“That 2001 convention was my first state party convention,” said Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd. “It’s exciting to have it back in Cobb during my tenure as County Party Chairman.”
Shepherd was elected a vice chair of the Georgia Republican Party at that convention.
The state convention will be held in May 29-30 at the Cobb Galleria. Delegates to the State Convention will be elected at the Cobb County Republican Convention in March.
“This selection shows the importance placed on Cobb County and our role in the 2020 elections,” said Cobb County 1st Vice Chair Kim Sherk. “Cobb has turned out the most Republican votes in the state and we will have to make sure every Cobb Republican gets out for 2020.”
