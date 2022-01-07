Cobb County has purchased more than 60,000 of the newly ubiquitous home COVID-19 tests to be distributed to the public later this month.
The county’s emergency management agency purchased the iHealth test kits last week as the virus’ latest surge picked up steam. All told, the purchase will cost the county $816,480, at a cost of $13.50 per kit.
While the tests will be given out free of charge to residents, it’s to be determined when, or how. The county said “distribution events” will be likely to happen later in the month, with a tentative start date of January 17.
Cobb suffered from a dearth of COVID-19 testing availability during the holiday season, with lines stretching for miles in the days before and after Christmas. The county announced this week it would open two new testing sites, including reopening Jim Miller Park’s drive-thru testing.
The news comes as the White House finalizes its own plans to distribute 500 million of the rapid tests to households around the country. According to the Washington Post, President Joe Biden’s administration will launch a website where people can request the rapid tests, which will be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service.
The Board of Commissioners will vote to ratify the purchase at their monthly meeting next week, which will be conducted virtually to avoid the risk of infection. Under the county’s emergency operations plan, which was activated by a declaration from Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, the emergency management agency was authorized to move ahead with the purchase on its own.
In other business, the board will consider the following items Tuesday:
- A contract with a to-be-determined firm for engineering services on a major portion of the Noonday Creek Trail. The segment in question will include a bridge over the creek as well as a bridge over US 41/Cobb Parkway near Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
- An extension to an existing contract with consultant Kimley-Horn to develop a new, on-demand form of the CobbLinc transit service. On-demand transit — similar to ride-share platforms like Uber or Lyft — has been a regular proposal in recent months as Cobb weighs its possible transit expansion options.
- A formalization of the county’s policy for spending fund balance dollars (the county’s cash reserves). Traditionally, the county has had an unwritten policy against using those funds to fund recurring expenditures, such as staff increases. Commissioners, however, wrangled over that policy several times over the last year in addressing pandemic-related staffing shortfalls. The policy to be voted on Tuesday would make official the practice of only using the funds for one-time expenses.
(1) comment
Kristi Noem said this morning on Sunday Morning Futures that South Dakota has been GIVING out these same tests for 1 YEAR to their citizens. Amazing isn't it.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.