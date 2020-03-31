Cobb County’s governing board will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider amending a declaration of emergency signed last week by Chairman Mike Boyce.
The Board of Commissioners will also hear from Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health. Memark will provide an update on the spread of the coronavirus within the county.
Boyce’s declaration was signed March 24, just hours after a presentation from Memark and Wellstar Health System infectious disease expert Dr. Danny Branstetter, both of whom said the county’s hospitals could soon be overwhelmed without a more concerted effort among county residents to practice social distancing.
Boyce’s declaration included a shelter in place order and limitations on the hours of operation for nonessential businesses.
Boyce has stressed repeatedly since signing the document that he is willing to make it even more restrictive should he find that it was not effective in slowing the spread of the virus within the county.
"If it appears that our mitigation efforts are not working, then I have to modify the executive order to make it more severe," Boyce told the MDJ last week. If existing efforts at encouraging social distancing don't work, he continued, "we got to be very clear here: There will not be a small reduction in the restrictions, there will be a significant reduction in the restrictions (in) the emergency order."
Boyce did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday, but east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said the chairman had told him the meeting would include an update from Memark and would be relatively short. Ott said he did not know what action the chairman may recommend at the meeting.
In a video posted to the county website Monday, Boyce said commissioners would “talk about what it is we need to do to ensure … essential services comply with the spirit and intent of the emergency order” during Wednesday’s meeting.
In the video, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said commissioners might consider “tightening” provisions of the emergency declaration.
