Cobb commissioners will consider pumping another $600,000 into food assistance programs that have seen skyrocketing demand since the beginning of the pandemic.
The proposal would provide 33 county nonprofits with money to purchase, store and distribute food for the needy. Grant amounts range from $1,000, for C3 Ministries, Inc., to $70,000 for MUST Ministries, Set Familia and Sweetwater Mission.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday. The money would come from the county’s federal CARES Act grant, which provided Cobb with more than $132 million in April, money commissioners have used to mitigate fallout from the coronavirus.
The county’s first major use of CARES Act money was to dedicate $1 million to food assistance programs run by 33 county nonprofits.
“These funds have been obligated in their entirety, however, the need still exists,” county finance director William Volckmann wrote in an agenda item outlining Tuesday’s proposal.
In other business, commissioners will decide whether to accept an in-kind donation from the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.
The Hawks have offered to build a Hawks-branded basketball court at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs and renovate the community room at the nearby Ron Anderson Recreation Center.
The work is estimated to cost $170,000.
