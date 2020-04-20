Cobb nonprofits are asking the county for a lifeline as requests for food surge during the crisis caused by the coronavirus.
Next week, the Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to give them $1 million to help feed people.
“It’s a struggle to serve this rising tide of people — including thousands of children — in desperate need,” Cobb Community Foundation president Shari Martin said in a news release. “Many organizations have gone into debt to buy food and distribute it. It’s heartbreaking to watch the unprecedented crowds show up to get food boxes.”
County Chairman Mike Boyce said he put the item on the agenda for the board’s April 28 meeting after two of the board’s four other commissioners agreed to hear it.
“(In) no way, shape or form has anybody told me they support doing this,” he said. “They’re just willing to talk about it, given the circumstances.”
Boyce declined to say which commissioners agreed to consider the provision of such funding.
Any money allocated for nonprofits would only be for “food and security programs,” the chairman said. But the specifics of any measure the board might adopt would be based upon a presentation Martin is scheduled to give the commissioners at their meeting April 28.
Martin told the Marietta Daily Journal she will recommend the county set the money aside and use it to reimburse nonprofits’ expenses related to the purchase or distribution of food, which would include refrigerated trucks, personal protective equipment and the like. Her recommendation would be retroactive to March 15, when Boyce first ordered county residents to shelter in place.
“Because what happened from that point forward, nonprofits became inundated ... with people concerned that they were not going to have access to food and particularly those who saw the writing on the wall or who had already lost their jobs,” Martin said.
According to the CCF news release, more than 50 nonprofits are distributing food daily, “much of which had to be purchased as supporters sheltered in place causing grocery donations to decrease.”
Meanwhile, “many charities are seeing at least four times the usual number of people in need.”
On Monday, the CCF, along with Cobb Collaborative and the United Way of Greater Atlanta Northwest Region launched a campaign called “Help Us Help Others” to pressure commissioners to make available funding for food distribution.
According to information released by the state Department of Labor, more than 25,000 people in Cobb County filed for unemployment benefits in March, a 2,000% increase over February and a 2,500% increase over March 2019.
In February, just as fear of the coronavirus was beginning to take hold in the United States, 1,228 people in the county filed for benefits. That number jumped to 26,415 in March after the county and later the governor issued a “shelter at home” order that shuttered most businesses deemed “nonessential.”
Exactly one year earlier – March 2019 – 982 people in the county filed for unemployment benefits.
Boyce said the money would likely come out of the county’s fund balance.
“These are extraordinary circumstances,” he explained. “I would never consider bringing this back except under these circumstances, or similar circumstances. The board very clearly in 2019 expressed its will that that would be the last year they would support the nonprofits … and I didn’t put it in this year’s budget and I won’t put it in next year’s budget.”
For more than 20 years, the county allocated about $1 million each year to nonprofits to provide services the county could not, Martin said. That ended in 2019 when the board voted to remove such funding from the county budget.
“This is very different,” Martin said. “These are not dollars that are going to fund operating expenses.”
Without this money from the county, she continued, some of the nonprofits providing food would likely fold.
“And if the nonprofits aren’t feeding the people, then who is?” she asked.
