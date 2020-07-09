County police, firefighters, senior service workers and a handful of others might receive $1,500 in hazard pay for work performed in the early months of the pandemic, according to county documents.
An agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s governing board includes two requests from board Chairman Mike Boyce for hazard pay. If approved, more than $2.6 million would go toward the employees in question.
Most county employees were required to work from home shortly before Boyce declared a state of emergency related to the coronavirus in mid-March. But some considered essential by their department heads had to report to work as they would otherwise, potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus.
Between March 18 and April 4, the county offered employees deemed essential a form of hazard pay: vacation time accrued at one-and-a-half times its normal rate.
The program proved more costly than anticipated, however, and was canceled after two weeks.
In May, a proposal that would have given essential employees $500 per month for their work during the county’s period of “limited operational services” came before the board. But commissioners decided to postpone a vote after west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill asked county staff to provide a total cost estimate, something it had not done at the time.
The request commissioners will consider Tuesday has upped the pay to $750 per month for work performed by certain employees in April and May, when the county was in “limited operational services” mode.
In April, the county received $132 million from the federal government to cover expenses related to the coronavirus. To date, the money has been allocated for nonprofits feeding the needy, renters facing eviction and small businesses that did not receive federal support in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The county is unsure, however, whether that money — made available by the CARES Act, which Congress passed in late March — can be used for both of the hazard pay requests coming before the board.
The first request would provide hazard pay to employees in the county’s senior services and property management departments “whose duties were substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency” as well as “56-hour personnel” in the fire and emergency services departments.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said in an email Thursday that 56-hour personnel are “essentially first responders who work the fire stations and go out on calls (pulling the 24-hour shifts) as opposed to admin personnel who work the 40-hour workweek.”
This request could be funded through the CARES Act money, Cavitt said.
The second request would provide hazard pay to other employees in the fire and emergency services departments as well as those in the police department and sheriff’s office.
The request states that “every effort shall be made to justify the temporary hazard pay as an eligible expenditure under the ... CARES Act.”
Cavitt said the county is “anticipating further guidance about which employees may be eligible for hazard pay under CARES as there has been some debate about this. If it is not CARES eligible then this would be a general fund expense.”
Under the two proposals, the following amounts have been allocated for the employees in question:
♦ Fire (56-hour personnel): $907,500
♦ Police: $877,500
♦ Sheriff: $597,000
♦ Fire (non-56-hour personnel): $118,500
♦ Property management: $66,000
♦ Senior services: $40,500
