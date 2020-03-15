Cobb County issued a news release Sunday night announcing the closure of many of the county's public facilities beginning Monday. Read the release in its entirety below.
In the wake of public health recommendations that encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings, Cobb County officials announced Sunday that many facilities where people congregate will not open on Monday. These include senior centers, libraries, and most recreational buildings.
“Our public health partners have made it clear that increasing measures are needed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Public Services Director William Tanks. “We thought it prudent to take this action. It is our belief that leaving these facilities open while schools are closed will defeat the purpose of impeding the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”
The closures will coincide with the school system’s plan to shut down for two weeks, but county leaders will monitor the situation and listen to public health officials before deciding when to reopen these facilities. Most outdoor parks can not be effectively closed off to the public and will remain open for use.
Other buildings, including courthouses, the County Administration building, and public safety facilities, will remain open. Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green issued a Judicial Emergency Order on Friday, but in a message to court staff said: “The Judicial Branch will remain open to handle essential matters to ensure due process and to protect our community.” The order halts jury trials for a 30-day period, but those with non-jury court business should contact the judge’s office for a status update.
The latest on the pandemic’s effect on the county government is being posted at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/cobb-county-and-covid-19-coronavirus-situation.
And a list of closings and cancellations is being updated at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/events-cancellation-and-facilities-closure-due-coronavirus.
Cobb’s Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting Monday at 1:30 pm to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The meeting will take place in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta but can also be viewed on CobbTV’s streaming outlets on Facebook, YouTube, our webpage and cable TV channel.
