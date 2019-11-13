The Cobb school board could appoint an architect to begin design plans for the long-awaited new middle school to be placed in Smyrna, pending the board's vote on Thursday.
Also on the agenda is a rehash of the purchase of nine school buses — an item that spurred debate last month over whether all nine buses should have air conditioning — and a resolution authorizing the use of eminent domain to acquire 15.28 acres of land near Walton High School for the construction of softball and tennis facilities.
Pearson Middle School architect appointment
After years of district discussion and frustration from Smyrna families, the school board is set to consider hiring an architect who will begin design planning for Pearson Middle School, which will be the newest school in Smyrna.
According to the board's agenda item, the hire will cost about $2 million, 5% of the total estimated construction cost. That places an estimated price tag for construction of the school at about $40.4 million.
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, who represents Campbell and Griffin middle schools in the Smyrna area, said a third middle school in proximity is long overdue. Howard has said the new school will relieve overcrowding for schools in the area.
"I'm just excited that we're finally moving forward with this project. ... I'm glad that we're making progress," he said, adding that on top of an elected official, he's also a Smyrna parent. "Parents are anxious and eager, and for good reason."
Campbell Middle School parents expressed their frustration at an August board meeting with what they said was lack of effort, equity and transparency in the project's progress.
Hayli McQuade of Smyrna, a mother of two Cobb students, including a sixth grader at Campbell Middle School, told the board she and other parents are tired of waiting for a new middle school that “has a name but no land.”
The board voted in October to name the new school for Susan Todd Pearson, a Smyrna resident who long championed her community’s schools.
McQuade told the MDJ discussion surrounding the need for a new middle school in Smyrna has been going on for about nearly five years, and Campbell is about 300 students over capacity.
Howard said Smyrna middle schools have been over capacity "by the hundreds for a long time."
He said enrollment at Griffin has increased by nearly 300 students to 1,475 in the last five years, and Campbell has increased by 230 to 1,645.
Those numbers place Griffin 315 students over capacity and Campbell 295 over, according to the district's latest enrollment numbers.
It is still unclear where Pearson Middle School will be built, but Howard said he is hopeful there will be real estate news available to the public in the near future.
"There's still land and real estate issues and discussions, but we have enough information at this time to move forward to the next step, which is to hire an architect," he said, declining to give more specifics. "As soon as we can share it, you'll definitely hear about it."
He also said enrollment boundaries, that is the elementary schools the new middle school will pull from, have not yet been set.
School bus purchases, A/C debate resurrected
The Cobb school board will for the second month consider the purchase of nine school buses, but this time, discussion will be preceded with a presentation from district staff on the financial impact of air conditioning installation on the buses.
Last month, the board heatedly debated the purchase of nine school buses, four of which were for students with special needs and would come equipped with cooling units. Those four buses would have a 48-passenger capacity, and the other five would be 72-passenger.
Howard called for the installation of air conditioning units on the five 72-passenger buses before a decision, stalling the purchase. He said installation of air conditioning would address concerns of students, especially in elementary school, overheating on hot days.
The board voted 5-2 to table the bus purchases, which would have cost $844,758. The board's latest agenda shows a cost estimate of $895,758. The about $50,000 increase reflects a $10,000-per-bus cost estimate for air conditioning installation, Howard said.
Howard told the MDJ on Wednesday whether the five 72-passenger buses will be purchased with air conditioning will depend on the district staff's presentation and the board discussion to follow.
"I think it's a great idea to have more flexibility for our bus drivers and for those unique routes that are long and ... overcrowded. We should have more options with the air conditioning," he said, adding that he supports the phasing in of air conditioning units on all buses in the fleet. "I'm not in support of retrofitting our buses, but I am in support of — as it's time to purchase new buses — to consider all the factors to see if it's possible to start working in more buses with air conditioning."
Randy Scamihorn, who in October voted against a delay in purchase for more discussion on air conditioning installation, said Wednesday he's on the fence about the subject.
Scamihorn said his main concern is that the additional $10 million to $12 million he estimates it would cost to replace retired buses with air conditioned buses, eventually resulting in an entire air-conditioned fleet, would pull funds from other areas of the district budget.
"I'm not against air conditioning, nor am I a proponent of it," he said, adding that the air conditioning would only be needed for about 10 weeks of the year and one trip per day. "Does the community want to spend a lot of money in lieu of something else? It's a matter of choices."
Scamihorn said the multimillion-dollar estimate doesn't factor in ongoing maintenance costs for the air-conditioning-equipped buses, and because of the increased costs, purchasing buses with air conditioning could lessen the number of buses the district is able to purchase.
Decision on eminent domain
The school board is expected to vote on whether to use eminent domain to acquire about 15 acres off Pine Road, across from Walton High School.
According to district spokesperson Nan Kiel, the property could be used as a softball field and tennis courts.
Kiel told the MDJ that the owner of the two Cobb County tax parcels at 1495 and 1550 Pine Road, just south of Walton, expressed interest in selling, and the district offered $3 million, 10% more than its appraised value. She said the land had most recently been used as a garbage disposal service.
Thelma McClure is the listed property owner, according to Cobb tax records.
Tax records show a 6.97-acre tract and vacant building at 1495 Pine Road was most recently appraised at $594,380. The 1,176-square-foot building built in 1923 fronts Pine Road, records show. The tax assessor’s latest appraisal of a 7.7 tract at 1550 Pine Road shows the property is worth $435,170. Though that report also shows a home on the property, the building value is listed at $0.
Families of Walton softball players have repeatedly called on the district to expedite the replacement of their fields after both the softball team and tennis team were displaced as the school has undergone a yearslong rebuild. Construction on the rebuild, funded by a special voter-approved 1% sales tax for education, began in 2015.
In other business, the board is expected to consider:
- Allocating $2.1 million for additional staff allotments; and
- Approving a resolution to add waivers to the district's Investing in Educational Excellence and Strategic Waivers School Systems contracts with the state. The additional waivers will allow the district to better personalize learning for students, according to the agenda.
The school board is scheduled to meet Thursday at 514 Glover St., Marietta for an afternoon work session at 12:30 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. closed-door session and a 7 p.m. voting session.
