Cobb County’s governing board amended an ordinance regulating sex shops Tuesday, expanding the definition of such shops and imposing more stringent guides on where and how they can operate.
The measure passed unanimously.
Stores selling sex toys and the like have drawn controversy in recent months.
In June, a store called Tokyo Valentino opened in east Cobb. Among area residents’ complaints was the store’s location, only a half mile from Mt. Bethel Elementary School.
In Marietta, another Tokyo Valentino location is caught in a legal dispute with the city, which has alleged it is operating under the wrong business license. The store was ordered to close in July, but it has remained open after appealing the order.
The county's change was brought forward by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who said he had asked staff to bring recommendations “as a result of community concern.”
Among the changes are an expanded definition of sex shops. According to the former code, a store was only considered a sex shop if more than a quarter of its sales, inventory or floor space was dedicated to items depicting “specified sexual activities or specified anatomical areas.”
According to the new code, stores that dedicate at least 500 square feet to such items or that stock more than 500 of them are considered sex shops. Stores that stock more than 100 “sexual devices” are also considered sex shops.
The change also puts more distance between sex shops and schools, churches, government buildings, parks, hospitals, prisons, libraries and residential areas. They now must be at least 1,500 feet apart. It would also require they be at least 500 feet from any place that sells alcohol and 1,000 feet from another sex shop.
Sex shops that are too close to the above-mentioned facilities will have until the end of 2021 to move, but can apply for a “hardship extension” of up to one year.
Tokyo Valentino’s owner, Michael Morrison, said before the Board of Commissioners’ vote that the east Cobb store should be grandfathered in.
“We existed before that ordinance, and if they’ve crafted something purely to drive us out, there’s going to be a grandfather argument for that,” he said.
He also suggested a new ordinance could result in litigation.
“These are things we would litigate out in court,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of success doing this over the past 27 years. The one terribly unpopular, bad decision we got was in Brookhaven, which is on appeal right now.”
In that case, a judge sentenced Morrison in May to 180 days in jail and more than $863,000 in fines after finding a Stardust store there was operating illegally.
