Cobb County police arrested two young adults allegedly in possession of a large amount of marijuana, over $6,500 in cash and a loaded Glock pistol at a home in the Atlanta Country Club neighborhood, records show.
Tyler Lee Curry, 17, and Nia Nicole Dotson, 18, were arrested at the house on Thunderbird Drive in east Cobb around 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 by Cobb County police and were booked into the county jail, their jail records show.
Curry, whose listed address is an apartment in the Arium Kennesaw Villas complex off George Busbee Parkway, was also accused of possessing five opioid pills without a prescription and a cartridge of THC oil, an illegal marijuana product, warrants state.
Dotson lives in the Thunderbird Drive house, records show. She told officers that she had marijuana in her bedroom, leading to a search of the residence, police said in her arrest warrant.
Officers said they found 190.5 grams of marijuana in Curry and Dotson’s possession, which is almost seven ounces.
“The marijuana was located in several different bags, with three of the bags being vacuum seal bags,” police said in warrants. “In close proximity of the marijuana, a 250 count box of sandwich bags was located, as well as $6,670 in U.S. currency.”
Police said Curry admitted to selling one ounce of marijuana earlier in the day for $140, and that the THC oil and the opioids were his. Curry told police he had purchased the Glock pistol, which had 15 rounds in it, for $300 about a month prior.
Although Curry’s listed address is in Kennesaw, police said in his warrant that he was residing at the Atlanta Country Club home.
Dotson is charged with a single felony count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. She was released from jail on a $3,500 bond around 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, after about 15 hours in custody, records state.
Curry faces three felony counts of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing opioids without a prescription and possessing THC oil, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun while under the age of 18.
He was also released from custody around 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 on a $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.