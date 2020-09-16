A Cobb teenager who was hit by a pickup truck in Bartow County last week died Tuesday, according to the Bartow County coroner.
Blythe Speer, 15, was a Kennesaw resident and a 10th grade student at Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, a private Christian school in Acworth. Head of School Marsha Robbins said the school has a strong community, and Speer had been a student there since she was in first grade.
“She was a beloved member of our student body, and a very compassionate young lady and just a bright light to all who knew her,” Robbins said of Speer. “She was a great friend to a multitude of students and had a very welcoming openness to welcome new students into our school.”
On Thursday, Sept. 10, Speer was hit by a pickup truck near Allatoona Lake at the intersection of LakePoint Parkway and Old Allatoona Road, police said. According to an Emerson Police report, the driver of the pickup truck said the light at the intersection was green when he drove through on Old Allatoona Road. Just before 6 p.m., Speer, a pedestrian, entered the intersection. The driver, unable to stop in time, hit Speer, police said.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the truck, according to police.
After the driver hit Speer, the teenager was life-flighted to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, said Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.
According to a fundraising page set up last week to cover Speer’s medical expenses, the teenager was in critical condition after being hit by the truck. The fundraiser organizer, Christie Williams, posted an update on Tuesday saying that Speer had died.
"She impacted many who loved her and have prayed for her in this last week," Williams wrote of Speer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, about 400 donors contributed a total of more than $34,000 to the fundraiser.
Robbins said Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, a small community with an enrollment of 465, did not hold classes Wednesday and invited counselors and church pastors to the school to speak with students.
“We were all quite devastated with this loss,” Robbins said. “We’ve had quite a few students that have been on campus today to meet together and grieve together as our families process this loss…. As a Christ-centered school, we have chapel gatherings, so we’ve had an opportunity to pray together with the students and spend some time in worship together.”
Robbins said the Speer family requests privacy at this time.
