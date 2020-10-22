A Cobb County teenager who stole a car and caused a crash that killed his brother was sentenced to two years in prison, court records show.
DeQuario Tiyone Lovett was 16 when he was accused of stealing a Nissan Altima from an Austell Quick Trip in July 2019. According to investigators, Lovett attempted to flee from pursuing police officers, speeding nearly 40 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit.
Driving south, Lovett turned into oncoming northbound traffic on Mableton Parkway and collided head on with a gray Lexus RX350.
The crash killed Lovett’s brother, DeAngelo Lovett, who was riding in the passenger seat of the stolen Nissan. He was 17 at the time.
According to police, DeQuario Lovett was driving the stolen Nissan despite never obtaining a Georgia driver’s license.
After police arrested Lovett, he was first booked into a youth detention center, but was charged as an adult, police said.
Lovett was indicted by a grand jury on five offenses last December, court records show. The grand jury indicted him on one count of felony murder, two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, one count of theft by taking and one count of driving without a license.
In a plea deal on Wednesday, the murder charge against Lovett was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the other four charges.
Lovett, now 17, was sentenced to 24 months of jail time and an additional eight years of probation. His mandatory minimum sentence is 12 months.
