Tara Midha, a junior at Campbell High School, is bringing some cheer to children and seniors in medical care despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Her five-year-old golden retriever, Adi, is a licensed therapy dog, and she's the dog's handler. The two used to visit the Atria Mableton senior living community, where Adi has lifted people's spirits, Midha said. But because of the pandemic, in-person visits became impossible.
They've had Zoom meetings since then, but the 17-year-old came up with another way for Adi to make people happy: books with photos of the dog and some of her story. She wants to send them to senior living residents and children at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hospitals.
"For kids, picture books are way more interesting than words, and also at the senior living center that we visit, I know some residents weren’t able to see very well, so we decided to cater toward that," Midha said.
Pictures from the book shared with the MDJ show Adi wearing pajamas, resting and getting belly rubs from her owner.
Midha and her family decided early on that Adi was a good fit for therapy, she said.
"As she grew with us and we were training her, we realized she had a really good temperament, so we figured this would be a way to give back to the community," she said. "She seems to love it."
Midha hopes to raise $3,000 to print 200 "The Story of Adi" books, according to her GoFundMe page. As of Saturday, the page had raised over $1,200. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-story-of-adi.
