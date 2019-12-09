A special education teacher at Frey Elementary School forced a five-year-old special needs child to remain in soiled clothing for hours to prove a point about restroom habits, police say.
Kelly Lewis, 56, of Acworth, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, charged with a single felony count of cruelty to children in the second degree, her jail record states.
Lewis, a special education teacher for the Cobb County School District, caused the five-year-old boy mental pain and physical discomfort when she made him stay in his soiled pants for approximately two hours at Frey Elementary School in Acworth between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, her arrest warrant states.
“According to witness statements the accused acted with intent when she said that she was “going to prove a point” by having said child remain in his soiled clothing to teach him a lesson about restroom habits,” the warrant states. “Said child did suffer redness and irritation to his buttocks as well as mental pain as a result of the teacher’s actions.”
Lewis was released from custody after about four hours, around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4, on a $5,000 bond, records show.
A written statement supplied to the MDJ by Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel on Monday confirmed the district is aware "that a staff member may not have provided the high level of care for a student that Cobb Schools requires."
Parents have been notified, and "this staff member is out on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation," the district stated.
Citing privacy laws, Kiel said no more specific detail about the incident would be provided.
"Cobb is committed to ensuring that our students have a safe and supportive environment so they can achieve success," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.