MARIETTA — Two months after a sex shop opened in east Cobb, the county's governing board will consider completely rewriting the ordinance regulating such stores.
The change would expand the definition of sex shops and further limit where they can operate.
Attorney Scott Bergthold, whose Chattanooga-based practice focuses on adult business regulations, helped the county draft the ordinance.
"The courts have routinely held that you can't ban these types of land uses but that you can stringently regulate the time, the place and the manner of their operation to control or abate their negative secondary effects," he told the Board of Commissioners at an agenda work session Monday, adding that the ordinance had not been updated in more than a decade.
The change was brought forward by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who said he had asked staff to bring recommendations "as a result of community concern."
Among the changes are an expanded definition of sex shops. According to existing code, a store is only considered a sex shop if more than a quarter of its sales, inventory or floor space was dedicated to items depicting "specified sexual activities or specified anatomical areas."
If the code is amended, stores that dedicate at least 500 square feet to such items or that stock more than 500 of them will be considered sex shops. Stores that stock more than 100 "sexual devices" will also be considered sex shops.
A change in code would also put more distance between sex shops and schools, churches, government buildings, parks, hospitals, prisons, libraries and residential areas. It would also require they be at least 500 feet from any place that sells alcohol and 1,000 feet from another sex shop.
Sex shops that are too close to the above-mentioned facilities would have until the end of 2021 to move, but can apply for a "hardship extension" of up to one year.
Some east Cobb residents were outraged after Tokyo Valentino, a chain whose stores often sell adult toys, opened on Johnson Ferry Road in June.
A petition drew thousands of signatures and raised concerns that Tokyo Valentino's east Cobb location, formerly the site of a mattress store at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road, sits less than a mile from an elementary school and near a church.
Opponents also took issue with how the business made its way into the community.
Owner Michael Morrison repeatedly denied knowledge of a Tokyo Valentino store coming to east Cobb, telling the MDJ instead that someone within the multiple companies and franchises he owns had plans to open a different business selling clothing for electric dance music festivals. The business was identified as "1290 Clothing Co." in business formation documents.
Ultimately, however, a Tokyo Valentino opened at the location; Morrison said when COVID-19 killed music festivals, and therefore demand for clothing to wear to them, plans for that kind of store dissolved.
Morrison has said the store is authorized to operate, so long as it sells only up to 25% adult toys and novelties. He said the store will stick to that threshold and offers clothing, lingerie, smoke supplies and other items.
Morrison has said the east Cobb location is among his most successful.
"We’re already doing crazy good sales out there, so people want it,” he said in June. “If they have a problem with this, they don’t have to come.”
When rumors spread about the store coming to the location last month, county officials said such a store would not be in violation of county zoning and would be allowed to operate.
Ott, along with east Cobb advocates, said their hands were tied and whether the store stayed or moved on would be determined by the use of shoppers’ dollars.
A separate Tokyo Valentino in Marietta, meanwhile, is in the midst of a legal dispute with the city, which found that sex toys and adult videos sold there are not permitted under its general merchandise license. That business is outside county jurisdiction, however.
Changes to county code require two hearings before they can be voted on by the Board of Commissioners. The first hearing is Tuesday, during the board's 7 p.m. meeting. The second and final hearing on the proposed change will be Sept. 8.
