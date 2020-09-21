Cobb County has revoked the license of a Tokyo Valentino shop on Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, saying the sex shop lied in its application for that license.
The shop will remain open until a hearing at which the county’s governing board will decide whether to permanently revoke the license, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt. That hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until Oct. 27 at the request of the store’s attorneys, Cavitt said.
Some area residents were outraged when the store opened in June, and asked the county to intervene. Opponents said the company’s application was misleading and should be invalidated by the county.
But east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said then the county’s hands were tied — the store met the requirements of county code, he said, and would fail or succeed based on the demand for its products.
In a Sept. 8 letter to Tokyo Valentino announcing the suspension of its license, the manager of the county’s business license division said owner Michael Morrison lied when applying for the store’s license and in statements given to news organizations.
The store’s name, according to its business application license, is “1290 Clothing Co.”
Ellisia Webb, manager of the county’s business license division, said in her letter the east Cobb Tokyo Valentino has never presented itself to the public as “1290 Clothing.”
Webb also faulted Morrison for the description of the store’s wares. According to the application, 1290 Clothing was to sell “Clothing, undergarments, shoes, games, cards & other misc.”
“According to the information you supplied to this office on August 28, 2020, the top three categories of inventory at the store are ‘lotions & lubes,’ ‘toys,’ and ‘smoke products,’” Webb wrote. “But your application’s description of the business did not mention these categories at all.”
Morrison did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
When I pass by the parking lot is full every time. Lots of Cobb plates.
