Cobb County has recorded 101 deaths from the new coronavirus, per the latest state Department of Public Health report, reaching a new milestone in the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, Cobb had 1,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths, up by over 30 cases and three deaths since Monday morning's report 24 hours prior.
The county is averaging about 233 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
In Georgia as of Tuesday morning, there have been 29,499 reported cumulative cases and 1,255 deaths. Sunday, the state reported 28,602 cumulative cases and 1,177 deaths.
About 5.4% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.2%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,564 people had been hospitalized, according to the most recent report. Of those, 499 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,063 cases and 129 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,259 cases and 58 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,059 cases and 69 deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,152,372 people have contracted the virus and 67,456 have died.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.