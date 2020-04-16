Cobb County has 1,014 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report Thursday evening.
Forty-nine people from Cobb County have died of the virus, five more than were reported Wednesday. All but nine of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
On Wednesday evening, there was a total of 950 confirmed cases and 44 deaths among Cobb residents, per the DPH.
In Georgia, there have been 16,368 cases and 617 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. On Wednesday, there were 15,260 reported cases and 576 deaths statewide.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,945 cases and 66 deaths; Dougherty with 1,358 and 88 deaths; and DeKalb with 1,260 cases and 21 deaths.
Last Thursday, April 9, Cobb had a total of 601 cumulative confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
About 4.8% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.8%.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 3,260 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, 724 cases and six deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Thursday, in the United States there have been 632,220 confirmed cases and 26,930 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (16,368) and deaths (617) by county:
Fulton 1945, 66
Dougherty 1358, 88
Dekalb 1260, 21
Cobb 1014, 49
Gwinnett 917, 32
Hall 526, 5
Clayton 473, 13
Henry 330, 5
Sumter 292, 14
Lee 267, 15
Carroll 258, 7
Cherokee 245, 8
Bartow 240, 22
Richmond 231, 9
Douglas 209, 6
Muscogee 200, 4
Mitchell 193, 22
Bibb 179, 1
Chatham 170, 5
Forsyth 169, 5
Houston 158, 9
Early 148, 8
Upson 143, 6
Coweta 142, 3
Terrell 137, 12
Randolph 135, 11
Fayette 126, 5
Paulding 123, 5
Floyd 122, 6
Spalding 122, 5
Newton 115, 3
Worth 114, 4
Thomas 112, 14
Rockdale 111, 6
Colquitt 105, 5
Crisp 104, 1
Clarke 102, 12
Baldwin 100, 2
Columbia 87, 0
Barrow 81, 3
Lowndes 79, 3
Tift 79, 4
Troup 77, 4
Ware 76, 5
Coffee 72, 3
Dooly 64, 4
Calhoun 59, 2
Habersham 57, 2
Walton 56, 3
Decatur 55, 0
Gordon 50, 5
Pierce 49, 2
Turner 49, 1
Glynn 45, 0
Oconee 45, 0
Jackson 43, 1
Macon 42, 0
Greene 40, 1
Dawson 39, 2
Butts 38, 0
Laurens 38, 1
Burke 35, 2
Mcduffie 35, 2
Meriwether 35, 0
Harris 34, 1
Whitfield 34, 3
Wilcox 34, 0
Johnson 33, 1
Oglethorpe 32, 1
Bryan 30, 2
Peach 30, 2
Pike 28, 1
Polk 28, 0
Stephens 28, 0
Camden 26, 0
Grady 26, 1
Liberty 26, 0
Effingham 24, 1
Bulloch 23, 1
Washington 23, 0
Brooks 22, 2
Lamar 21, 0
Seminole 21, 1
Marion 20, 0
Miller 20, 0
White 20, 0
Clay 19, 2
Dodge 19, 0
Haralson 19, 1
Lumpkin 19, 0
Morgan 19, 0
Baker 18, 2
Catoosa 18, 0
Wilkinson 18, 1
Appling 17, 0
Bacon 17, 1
Murray 17, 0
Toombs 17, 2
Brantley 16, 1
Pulaski 16, 1
Jones 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Pickens 15, 2
Talbot 15, 1
Fannin 14, 0
Madison 14, 1
Putnam 14, 0
Schley 14, 1
Banks 13, 0
Irwin 13, 0
Telfair 13, 0
Walker 13, 0
Crawford 12, 0
Emanuel 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Stewart 12, 0
Cook 11, 1
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Taylor 11, 3
Wilkes 11, 0
Ben Hill 10, 0
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Jasper 10, 0
Towns 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Gilmer 8, 0
Union 8, 1
Clinch 7, 0
Dade 7, 1
Elbert 7, 0
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Hancock 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Charlton 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Tattnall 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Webster 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Echols 3, 0
Jeff Davis 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 212, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 724, 6
