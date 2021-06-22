MARIETTA — Cobb County says it wants more transit infrastructure — and voters might even be willing to pay for it.
Those were the top findings coming out of a study by consulting firm Kimley Horn, presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, which examined the county’s options for a decades-long transportation infrastructure plan.
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro Atlanta area that can impose a 1%, 30-year sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which became law in 2018.
It can also impose an additional 1%, 5-year sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170, which passed in 2015.
Both taxes can be less than a penny, or “fractional,” and can run for fewer than 30 and five years, respectively.
Cobb’s population, now approaching 800,000, is expected to grow to more than 1 million by 2050, and former Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Boyce suggested asking county residents to approve a transit- and transportation-focused sales tax in 2022 to preempt worsening gridlock. His successor, Lisa Cupid, is moving ahead with those plans but said Tuesday she had not decided whether to put a referendum on the tax before county voters in 2022 or 2024.
According to surveys conducted by Kimley Horn reaching a combined 5,300 respondents, 71% of county residents favor expanding transit in Cobb. That’s in spite of the fact that just 17% say they currently use public transit services. And a plurality say they would vote for a 1% sales tax to fund it.
The chief option on the table for Cobb would be an expansion of its bus system, Kimley Horn’s Christina Pastore told commissioners. That expansion would include the creation of several “bus rapid transit” routes, in which buses run in their own lanes rather than mixed traffic. If commissioners — and more importantly, voters — are willing to take a bigger leap, commuter railways could roll across the county line for the first time.
Pastore said the county’s best choices for heavy rail would connect with MARTA stations in Atlanta. One option would run along the I-75 corridor from the Arts Center station in Midtown to Cumberland, while another would start from Bankhead station and also run to Cumberland on a more westerly route. The third option would be an extension of the railway from Hamilton E. Holmes Station along I-20 to Six Flags Parkway.
That latter option failed to get much traction among respondents, Pastore said. Over 80% of residents favor Cumberland as a connection point. That proposal would require a “tremendous amount of partnership” with other jurisdictions, as 50% to 85% of the railway would run through Fulton County before reaching Cobb.
Cupid previously told the MDJ she wants to put a 1%, 30-year sales tax for transit projects before voters in November 2022 (rather than, for example, a .5% tax). Pastore said building just two of the three heavy rail options would eat up all the revenue of a 1% transit tax. Rail and other transit projects, including bus service, would require 2%, Pastore said. Rail, additional bus service and a suite of surface transportation projects detailed Tuesday would require 3%. Under state law, such a plan would not be allowed.
“We know that’s not even feasible at this point in time,” Pastore said, adding the firm and the county have “further constraining to do” before putting forward a referendum. To that end, Cobb DOT Interim Director Drew Raessler said he would seek a green light from the board on July 13 to begin assembling a long list of projects. The county’s transportation department would then return those findings to the board in December.
As Pastore and Raessler reminded the board, getting public support will require a significant public relations campaign, demanding an “elevator speech” that can be delivered to a hypothetical “Miss Jones in Acworth.” Raessler proffered “Some of us ride it, all of us need it,” as a provisional tagline.
If Kimley Horn’s findings are to be believed, Cupid and the board are already close to having enough public support. Forty-eight to 50% favor a new sales tax for transit, with 35% to 40% being outright opposed. Of those in favor, a majority — 54% — would prefer a full penny sales tax over a half-penny.
Cupid said after the meeting the public support was roughly consistent with what the county found in its last survey two years ago. She added she’s still undecided on whether the referendum should go to the voters in 2022 or 2024. Mayor Derek Easterling of Kennesaw, who attended the meeting, said he supported the tax but called on the board to wait until 2024 to better develop the project list.
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, meanwhile, urged commissioners and Raessler not to overlook projects in less central parts of the county. While population growth and density might be concentrated around the I-75 corridor, he said, south Cobb still has significant transit needs. Cupid seconded that sentiment.
“You were kind enough to look at Miss Jones in Acworth,” Cupid said to Thurman. “But when you look at that transit priority map, it makes you also wonder about Miss Jones in Powder Springs.”
