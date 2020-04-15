Magistrate Court Judge Kellie Hill and attorney Daniele Johnson took to Facebook Live on Tuesday to tell voters why they are the person the Cobb County Superior Court needs.
The two are vying for Judge Lark Ingram’s seat on the bench, who is retiring at the end of the year. It is one of 10 Superior Court positions, and judges serve for four-year terms.
In a virtual town hall held by the Cobb County Democratic Committee, both women promised to decide cases fairly and with a unique, well-rounded perspective. The town hall was moderated by Jacqueline Bettadapur and Matt Southwell, and is available on the Cobb Democrats' Facebook page.
Hill said she has been on the Magistrate Court bench for almost four years, and she already serves on the Superior Court when judges from that court request her help. Before her judicial career, she spent 25 years as a trial attorney, including over two decades as an assistant district attorney. Notable criminal cases she prosecuted include the Fulton County Courthouse shootings and the shooting of Kathryn Johnston, a 92-year-old woman shot and killed by police in her home in Atlanta in 2006.
Johnson said her passion is family law, which she has been practicing in Cobb County for 21 years. Her cases involve divorce, custody, child support, parental rights and adoption. Before she moved to Cobb County, Johnson worked for the Dauphin County district attorney’s office in Pennsylvania, where she handled preliminary, bond and revocation hearings. She was assigned to the special victims unit, helping prosecute crimes against children.
When asked what makes a good judge, Johnson said her background in family law demonstrates her patience, an important judicial quality.
“First and foremost is you have to be able to listen to the people who are coming before you for some sort of relief in the court. Practicing family law takes a very, very patient ear,” she said. “You really do have to have the patience to listen, not only to the parties that are before you seeking relief from the court, but also to the attorneys that are representing their clients diligently, hopefully. And of course you have to have a whole grasp of the applicable law that’s before you as well. Those two things are absolutely required in order to be a successful judge on the bench.”
Hill said voters should look for three things in a candidate for a judgeship: experience, integrity and “the proper demeanor.” She pointed to her 30 years of practice and four years on the bench as suiting her to the role.
“A good judge is an individual who’s committed to doing the right thing at all times. A good judge is someone who is fair, impartial and willing to listen and make a decision based on the facts, the circumstances and the law of each specific case,” Hill said. “You’ve got to be willing to listen to both sides. You’ve got to be fair, you’ve got to be impartial, and you have to treat everyone with dignity and respect. That’s what makes a good judge, and I submit to you that is exactly what I would bring to Cobb County Superior Court.”
Asked for her judicial philosophy, Hill said she would operate a courtroom under the Golden Rule.
“My judicial philosophy would be to make sure that I give the same thought process, the same consideration that I would want someone to give me or someone that I love should we have to go before a judge,” the magistrate judge said. “All parties would have the opportunity to be heard fairly and justly without judgement until all of the factors have been considered.”
Like her opponent, Johnson said she also would hear from all parties and work to understand all of the relevant information in a case before making a decision.
“My philosophy would be to make sure that before I say or do anything that will impact anyone's livelihood, or life, or freedom, that I need to take into consideration everything that is presented to me, and take my time in rendering a fair and balanced decision,” she said. “That’s what I hope to bring to the bench.”
Both candidates said judges can and should work to reduce mass incarceration of people convicted of crimes. Both Johnson and Hill pointed to the county’s accountability courts as a way to help rehabilitate people who are not a danger to the community.
“First, I would look at alternative means of punishment outside of incarceration; there is probation, parole and so forth,” Johnson said. “I would also look at the accountability courts as well, try to figure out, what led that individual to committing the crime to begin with? If there’s drugs involved, or alcohol involved, or untreated mental illness involved, if so, I would try to encourage that individual to the accountability courts to actually seek some help and guidance, and also give that individual the tools that are necessary to be a productive member of society.”
Hill said, as a magistrate judge, she sets a “reasonable bail” for people accused of crimes who are nonviolent and are likely to return to court. She told a story of a man in the county’s veterans court program who thanked her for putting him in the program and said he was studying law to implement the same thing in his hometown.
“He told me, ‘You may not remember me, but I will never forget you,’” she said. “So accountability courts I know are effective. They can be used versus incarceration where individuals are not rehabilitated. They can get the resources, they can get the treatment that they need to reenter society and become productive citizens. And we would reserve incarceration for the individuals who are dangerous, who we don’t want on our street.”
Both candidates said court cases can be resolved more efficiently by promoting the use of technology and encouraging parties to communicate before hearings. Hill and Johnson also favored the idea of setting schedules and deadlines for some court proceedings.
Faced with injustice in the courtroom, both candidates said they would make sure all parties are heard and rulings are made fairly.
In her closing statements, Johnson encouraged voters to look her up on Google, read client reviews on Avvo.com or read articles she’s written in Family Law Review.
“If you were to elect me, I will be the only family law attorney with that background in the entire bench of Cobb County Superior Court. I think with that experience and my prosecutor’s background I do have a unique perspective to bring to the bench of Cobb County Superior Court that we need to have right now,” she said. “I am fair, I am balanced, I am good for Cobb. And that’s not just me saying that, but others saying that about me as well.”
Like Johnson, Hill described herself as well-rounded, and said she’s had experience making the “tough decisions” on the bench. She directed those interested in learning more about her to her website.
“I would be honored to have your vote June 9,” she said. “A vote for Kellie Hill is a vote for experience and wisdom that matters. A vote for Kellie Hill is a judge that is committed to the integrity of the process, to be fair and impartial. A vote for Kellie Hill is in fact, a vote, ladies and gentlemen, for the candidate who is at the top of the hill.”
For more information about Hill, visit www.electjudgekelliehill.com.
For more about Johnson, visit www.djfamilylaw.com.
