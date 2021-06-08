The Cobb Superior Court has announced five new graduates of its drug treatment court rehabilitation program.
Presided over by Judge Mary Staley Clark, the program aims to reduce incarceration of drug offenders by placing them in an intensive two-year program, according to a news release from the court.
One graduate, identified as Wilmer, called the program "one of the best ideas the judicial system has ever come up with."
“It’s a hard program, and they will hold you accountable. But if you stick with it and do what they ask you to do, it’s well worth it," he added. Wilmer entered the program after being arrested for cocaine and methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.