Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is requesting money for additional equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Cobb County School District.
Ragsdale will present a request for funding for ultraviolet light disinfecting and hand sanitizing equipment for all the district’s elementary schools to the Cobb Board of Education at their meeting Thursday, John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer, told the MDJ. Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the district, did not give an estimate of how much the equipment would cost or how it would be funded.
In October, the district started using hand sanitizing machines and ultraviolet light sterilization at Argyle, Bryant and Belmont Hills elementary schools in a “proof-of-concept” process. The hand sanitizer, Iggy, developed by 30e Scientific, uses a water spray with a low concentration of aqueous ozone, which can neutralize bacteria and viruses. Where the district has used it, it’s been installed in high-traffic entrances. The UV light sterilization being used is called Cleanz222 by ProTek Life, which is a low-voltage ultraviolet light that sterilizes classrooms overnight. ProTek Life claims the UV frequency of the device kills 99.99% of microbes.
A third technology, a symptom and temperature screening app called SymTem by Cobb-based InfoMart, was also used at the three elementary schools, but is still in the proof-of-concept phase and is not part of the superintendent’s funding request.
“These technologies which could keep students and teachers safe were necessary before and definitely are now. One day, COVID-19 will be in the rearview mirror, but health and safety will remain a priority in our schools and classrooms,” Ragsdale said in a news release dated Friday about the technology and other COVID-19 safety measures.
Floresta said Ragsdale’s request will allow the district to expand those two solutions to all of CCSD’s 67 elementary schools. Later, district officials hope to expand to the rest of the schools.
“We certainly hope to expand to any of our schools. We think these are measures that will keep all of our students as healthy and safe as possible,” he said. “Right now we’re going to expand to our elementary schools first, our youngest learners and maybe our neediest learners in many respects, and then we hope to expand past that.”
Tuesday, the district announced schools would move to exclusively remote learning for the remainder of the semester due to increased community spread of COVID-19.
The school board will meet at 2:30 p.m. for a work session followed by their meeting at 7 p.m. To watch meetings online, visit www.cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.