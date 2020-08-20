About 107,000 of the Cobb School District’s approximately 113,000 students have logged on to the virtual schooling platform through the first three days of school, but some problems persist, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the school board Thursday.
“We had a bumpy start, day one,” Ragsdale said. “113,000 students accessing a single system online, there’s not enough testing in the world that you can do to ensure that we’ve checked every single box.”
Ragsdale said the district is still working to get students the equipment they need to participate in virtual learning. Cobb schools received 38,657 device requests through Wednesday and has fulfilled 30,314 of those requests. Nearly 6,000 device requests have poured in since Saturday, and Ragsdale said the district is doing everything it can to get devices to students in need.
He said the district has placed orders for new devices, but so have many other school districts, so there may be delays in receiving that technology. The purchase was necessary, Ragsdale said, because the school needs to have enough devices on hand in schools when students return to in-person instruction.
“We did see a point coming where we were going to reach the end of the available devices that we have in the district, which we are utilizing 100% of,” Ragsdale said. “Once we come back to face-to-face instruction, all of the devices in the schools are now in the hands of students, and all of those students will not be coming back. Some of them will choose to stay in the virtual option.”
Following Ragsdale’s initial remarks, board member Jaha Howard thanked the city of Smyrna for purchasing 900 wireless internet hot spots so students in the community can access the internet.
“Those partnerships are going to be huge for us to work collaboratively as a community, because obviously we’re in a unique situation,” Howard said. “We’re doing everything we can do, but we need partners. Hopefully other cities will think of creative ideas to do the same thing.”
Ragsdale said he spoke with Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton about the purchase of wireless internet hot spots. He also thanked other donors who have helped provide devices to students in need.
Ragsdale reiterates phased reopening plan
Ragsdale once again outlined the district’s phased plan to return to face-to-face instruction. He said the decision to launch the first of three phases will depend on community spread of the coronavirus in the county, the county’s ability to implement effective contact tracing protocols and the county’s ability to test for the virus efficiently.
“I know people are asking for a date, and I’m not providing a date because we are looking at these parameters and we are in constant communication with Cobb-Douglas Board of Health and with the state department of public health to determine when it will be safe,” the superintendent said.
Ragsdale noted the rate of community spread, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, is trending downward, and it must continue to decrease if schools are to reopen. He provided the board and viewers with a target of 200 cases per 100,000 residents to reinstate phase one of face-to-face instruction.
“This is not to say this is a hard parameter that ‘we’re not going to come back until we get this,’ or ‘we’re definitely going to come back as soon as this number hits,’” Ragsdale said. “But the number that we’re looking at is 200. Right now, we’re in the 300s and we have decreased from the 400s.”
He said anything over 100 cases per 100,000 residents is considered high spread.
Ragsdale said Cobb County must also be able to test for the virus and contact trace in a timely manner so that teachers can focus on teaching when school is face-to-face.
“If we’re going to bring back teachers and students into face-to-face classroom instructional mode, we’ve got to make sure that those teachers are there to teach,” he said. “We can not have the teachers being pulled away from their teaching responsibilities to become contact tracers.”
The superintendent has observed the news coming out of neighboring counties, noting that some districts shut down schools and returned to virtual schooling after bringing students into classrooms. He said he does not want to put Cobb schools in the same position.
Board member David Banks questioned why the district is looking at community spread for the whole county rather than just the case rate for student-age individuals in Cobb.
“If that number is say 20 out of the whole student population, why wouldn’t we go back to face-to-face?” Banks asked. “The whole county population is a false number as far as education is concerned.”
Ragsdale countered, noting that the district has 18,000 adult employees and must look at total community spread rather than case levels for one age group.
Howard said he likes the phased approach without dates, but he asked Ragsdale if the district has the flexibility to allow students with special needs to return to face-to-face instruction early, possibly even before elementary students return during phase one.
“Because of the uniqueness of their situation, it may be good to just be able to focus on them specifically for a couple weeks before we implement full phase one,” Howard said.
Ragsdale said his staff has talked about implementing a more limited first phase, but ultimately decided that all special education students from kindergarten through 12th grade will return to in-person instruction along with elementary school students during phase one of reopening.
Public comment temporarily withheld for security reasons
The period of public comment, held at the beginning of the board meeting, was not streamed live by the district. According to spokesperson Eric Rauch, the district did not stream public comment so that it could verify commenters. He said the video of public comment “will be made available on the District website as part of the Board meeting video after the Board meeting ends.”
Ragsdale also commented on the decision during his remarks.
“Once the board meeting is posted online, those public comments will be amended and appended to the end of the board meeting,” Ragsdale said. “In this age of Zoom and video conferencing, we had to take some additional security measures and put those in place to make sure that we protected as much as we can against the bad characters that are out there.”
Howard was initially dismayed that public comment was not streamed live, and he took to Facebook to notify his followers that public comment would not be immediately available. In a statement to the MDJ, Howard said he was relieved to learn that the comments would be uploaded online after the meeting.
“Public comment is extremely important,” he said. “I was frustrated that the comments were not streamed live, but I am pleased to hear that they will be added to the recording afterwards.”
