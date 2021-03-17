The Cobb School District released the following statement Wednesday evening:
Due to the possibility of severe weather including high winds, and to protect students and staff who would be traveling to school during the worst weather conditions, all Cobb students will learn remotely on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
As a digital learning day for students and staff, all students, teachers, and District staff will work remotely. Essential workers will be contacted directly by their supervisors with specific direction and work schedules.
We often talk about the safety of Cobb students and staff being our highest priority. Avoiding the dangers associated with severe weather when students are riding buses and staff are driving to work is an example of that priority.
We understand that unplanned changes to the learning schedule impact each of our families in different ways and appreciate your partnership as we keep our students and staff as safe as possible.
