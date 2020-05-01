Families who have been picking up food for Cobb County School District students every week will continue to receive meals through the end of June, the district announced Friday.
“Our students need us now more than ever, and we are committed to helping our Cobb students who may be struggling during this time," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a statement. "We have been very thoughtful about supporting our students in a sustainable, financially responsible way. I am so thankful we live in a community with such supportive staff and volunteers who are dedicated to every student in the Cobb County School District."
Five-day supplies of breakfasts and lunches for students in need have been available for pickup every Monday at eight school locations as a result of a partnership between the district and MUST Ministries.
Since the curbside food delivery began, the district has distributed an estimated 217,582 meals to students, including during spring break.
"What most people don’t know about distributing food to students is local taxpayer dollars aren’t spent on food for students, federal dollars are," CCSD Chief Operations Officer Marc Smith said in a statement. "These eight sites were selected because they allow us to be reimbursed by the federal government, many of our schools across Cobb don’t allow for that option."
Any child can receive a meal who is under 18 and present at the pick up location 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, including pre-K students, rising kindergartners, recent graduates under 18, and students new to Cobb County. School staff anticipate serving about 225,000 meals from May 25 to June 26.
Breakfast and lunch school distribution locations (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mondays):
- Acworth Elementary School
- Bryant Elementary School
- Campbell High School
- Compton Elementary School
- East Cobb Middle
- Garrett Middle School
- Osborne High School
- Riverside Intermediate School
