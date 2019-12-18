Cobb County students will have early release Thursday and Friday, the final two days of the fall semester, according to the school district's website.
High school students will be released at 11:30 a.m., elementary at 12:30 p.m. and middle school at 1:30 p.m., the district announced.
The district asks that any parents with questions about the early release schedule contact their child's school.
Marietta City Schools will not be released early this week, according to district spokesperson Jen Brock.
Students return to classrooms Jan. 6 in Cobb and Jan. 8 in Marietta.
