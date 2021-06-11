051521_MDJ_SuperSeniorMtParan1.JPG (copy)
Mallory Jordan is one of several Cobb students from Georgia’s 11th Congressional District who received appointments for military service academies from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-GA.

Seven Cobb County students from Georgia’s 11th Congressional District received appointments for military service academies from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-GA, according to a news release issued Friday.

“Every year, we are proud to send some of our most talented students to our nation’s prestigious military service academies, and this year is no different,” Loudermilk said. “America is in good hands with these young leaders, and I am confident they will represent our state and district well,” he added.

The Cobb County students competed for nominations by Congressional members to U.S. service academies. When accepted, they were awarded full four-year scholarships.

United States Merchant Marine Academy

♦ Joseph DeCarlo, Powder Springs — Hillgrove High School

United States Naval Academy

♦ Marcus Bleazard, Kennesaw — Harrison High School

♦ Mallory Jordan, Kennesaw — Mount Paran Christian School

♦ Michael Kalafut, Acworth — Harrison High School

♦ Alexander Mamula, Kennesaw- North Cobb Christian School

United States Military Academy

♦ Aiden Rice, Powder Springs — Harrison High School

♦ John Squeri, Marietta — Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

