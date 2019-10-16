Multiple people have been injured in a crash on Due West Road near Antioch Road after a vehicle with Cobb students inside crossed a double-yellow line and collided with a Cobb school bus without students aboard, according to the school district and Cobb first responders.
The occupants of the vehicle that struck the school bus were injured but the extent of their injuries is not known, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said there were two people in the vehicle and one in the bus. Three people were transported to local hospitals, according to Denell Boyd, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Fire Department.
The occupants of the vehicle that crossed the center line of the two-lane road and struck the bus head-on are receiving medical attention, added Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District. Kiel confirmed that two students were in the vehicle that struck the bus.
Cobb police sent out a traffic alert on the department's Twitter account late Wednesday afternoon, warning that the "serious injury accident" was causing traffic delays.
This story is developing, for full coverage, visit mdjonline.com.
