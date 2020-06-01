Cobb County State Court has begun offering qualified attorneys the option to digitally file criminal pleadings "remotely and securely 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," according to a news release.
Members of the Georgia State Bar will be able to file into an existing criminal case "at no cost and without having to travel to the courthouse," the release reads.
“During these uncertain times, it is important to offer a safer, more efficient alternative to filing in-person or by mail,” Angie Davis, clerk of State Court, said. “Our goal is to enhance customer service by streamlining the criminal filing process and eliminating the need to file paper documents with the clerk’s office.”
The clerk’s office is the point of entry for "virtually all criminal matters," according to the release. Last year, the office processed approximately 45,000 new criminal and traffic filings consisting of more than 425,000 documents.
Digital filing of civil cases has been available to attorneys since 2016 through a partnership between the clerk’s office and Georgia-based GreenCourt Legal Technologies. GreenCourt Legal offers eFiling statewide via its PeachCourt product. Georgia attorneys can register for a free PeachCourt account by visiting www.peachcourt.com.
