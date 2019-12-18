A 79-year-old Marietta man was arrested for allegedly slapping a special needs student at Hillgrove High School while working there as a substitute teacher, police say.
Charles Lenis Black was in custody for an hour at the Cobb County jail on the morning of Dec. 13, before being released on a $1,000 cash bond, his jail record shows.
Black is charged with a single misdemeanor count of simple battery (provoked), in relation to an alleged incident at the high school in Powder Springs between 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, his arrest warrant states.
“Said accused, who is a substitute teacher at Hillgrove High School, states he was attempting to correct the behavior of the victim who was touching one of the computers inside the classroom,” the warrant states. “Said accused states he placed his hand on the arm of the victim and instructed the victim to not touch the computer again.”
That’s when the student, a “non-verbal” boy with special needs, slapped Black in the face and was met with a slap to the face in return, police said.
“Said accused states he struck the victim with an open hand slap to the side of his face due to the victim striking him,” Black’s warrant states.
The MDJ has reached out to the Cobb County School District in relation to Black’s arrest.
Another CCSD employee, a special education teacher, was arrested this month after police said she made a special needs child sit in his soiled pants for two hours to teach him a lesson about bathroom behavior.
Kelly Lewis, 56, of Acworth, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, charged with a single felony count of cruelty to children in the second degree, her jail record states.
Police said Lewis was teaching at Frey Elementary School during the afternoon of Nov. 21 when a five-year-old special needs child soiled his pants, and she made him stay like that, uncleaned, for two hours.
“According to witness statements the accused acted with intent when she said that she was “going to prove a point” by having said child remain in his soiled clothing to teach him a lesson about restroom habits,” Lewis’ warrant states. “Said child did suffer redness and irritation to his buttocks as well as mental pain as a result of the teacher’s actions.”
Lewis was released from custody after about four hours, around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, on a $5,000 bond, her jail record shows.
At the time of her arrest, the CCSD supplied a statement to the MDJ, confirming Lewis was on administrative leave pending an investigation into the alleged incident.
“Cobb is committed to ensuring that our students have a safe and supportive environment so they can achieve success,” the school district stated.
