Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Cherokee County in March.
Morgan pleaded guilty Thursday, his attorney reported, and was sentenced to 24 hours in jail and 12 months probation. The jail time had already been served.
March 11, Morgan was arrested by Cherokee sheriff's deputies on Interstate 575 near exit 16. Morgan was observed failing to maintain his lane on the interstate, and told an officer he had been drinking at a Pickens County bar, according to the sheriff's office.
At the time of his arrest, Morgan was alone in his personal car, was not involved in any traffic collisions, and cooperated fully with authorities, his attorney Kelsey Geary Wiley said.
Through his attorney, Morgan issued the following statement:
"As stated on March 11th, I promised to take responsibility for my poor decisions and accept the consequences of those actions, today I did. I entered a plea of guilty to Driving Under the Influence in the State Court of Cherokee County and received a sentence commensurate with anyone so charged. It was my commitment that I seek no special privileges or treatment because of the position I hold, and I believe I have fulfilled that pledge. I made a number of poor choices on March 11th, and I sincerely apologize to my family, my co-workers, my friends, and the citizens of Cobb and Cherokee County. I would also like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for the professionalism and the kindness they show to all in their charge. The Deputy in this case did his job, and I am grateful he was there that night."
